Olympic Test Event for shooting cancelled

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tokyo-bound shooters missed an important opportunity as Olympic Games Test Event has been cancelled because of coronavirus outbreak.

Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Gulfam Joseph were to participate in the event that was scheduled in Tokyo from April 16-26.

These three shooters have won quota places for Tokyo 2020. According to the official Twitter page of Asian Shooting Confederation, this event has been cancelled on the recommendation of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

“Based on the recommendation and advice from ISSF, Tokyo 2020 has decided to cancel the Shooting Test Event as an international competition due to the situation of the Coronavirus,” stated Tokyo 2020 Shooting Team.

“This is disappointing. These shooters are getting training in Germany and from there they were to go to Japan to take part in this important event,” said Executive Vice-President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid Lodhi. “Participation in this event would surely have been beneficial to them since the games are to be held on the same ranges,” he added.