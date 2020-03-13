Measures taken at NSK to prevent coronavirus spread

KARACHI: Precautionary measures were taken to prevent spread of coronavirus during the crucial game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

All the fans and the officials had to undergo manual screening which was conducted by a seven-member team of doctors of the District East. Dr Ashfaq headed the team, a member of the team told this correspondent. The doctors were screening people at all seven main gates of the venue.

Besides, sanitisers were placed at different spots inside the venue.

Despite fears of coronavirus spread, Karachiites came to the venue in large numbers. Long queues of fans were seen and there was immense enthusiasm among them. Very few of them were seen wearing masks.

“We have no fear of coronavirus,” a young spectator told ‘The News’. “Death will come at the time when it has been fixed for us and no one can avert that,” the fan said.

Another spectator said that Karachities were very bold and they would witness all the games without any fear. “If you keep yourself clean and offer prayers regularly God will protect you,” said Imran, a student of Karachi University.

Ghulam Qadir, a fan from interior Sindh, said he had no fear of this virus. “I am not afraid of any virus. God will protect us,” he said.

However, there were some spectators who felt that safety of people was important. “I think if there is really a danger then precautionary measures should be taken. These matches can also be held in safe cities of Pakistan if there is a threat,” said Saleem Khan, a businessman.

Doctors said that the virus cannot survive at places where temperature was over 25 degree celcius.

However, later in the day it was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after consultation with the Sindh government that the next matches in Karachi would be held without spectators.