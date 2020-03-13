Karachi Kings thrash Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam produced HBL PSL 2020’s biggest opening partnership to help Karachi Kings brighten their play-offs chances when they broke the momentum of Lahore Qalandars with a thumping ten-wicket win in their crucial outing here at National Stadium on Thursday.

Sharjeel (74*) and Babar (69*) batted superbly to enable Kings to achieve the 151-run target in 17.1 overs.

Earlier, pacemen Umaid Asif and Arshad Iqbal took two wickets each to enable Kings to restrict Lahore Qalandars to only 150-5 in the stipulated 20 overs.

The win helped Kings to move to nine points with a couple of games yet in hand. Lahore stand at eight points and one game in hand.

Chasing an easy target in front of the packed venue, Sharjeel and Babar demonstrated solid power-hitting. The duo played some glorious strokes towards all corners of the ground to take the game away from Qalandars.

This was the first fifty from Hyderabad-born Sharjeel in this event. He hammered five huge sixes and as many fours in his fantastic knock. He faced 59 balls.

Babar was elegant as usual as Pakistan’s limited-overs captain smacked eight fours and one six from 46 deliveries. This was the third fifty from Babar this season and overall 38th in this type of cricket.

Shaheen Afridi (0-37 in 4), Wiese (0-38 in 4), Samit Patel (0-18 in 2) and Haris Rauf (0-24 in 3) were expensive.

Before this partnership between Babar and Sharjeel, Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro had scored 103 for the first wicket for Islamabad United against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 4, 2020.

Before this match, Peshawar Zalmi held the record of the highest margin as they had beaten Lahore Qalandars by ten wickets at Sharjah on March 3, 2018.

This season’s highest victory margin by wickets was held by Multan Sultans, who had beaten Islamabad united by nine wickets at Lahore on March 8.

After being invited to bat first, openers Sohail Akhtar (68) and Fakhar Zaman provided a solid 49-run stand in six overs to Lahore.

It was medium pacer Umaid Asif who gave the much-needed breakthrough to Karachi Kings when he dismissed Fakhar. The ball bounced a bit and the left-hander failed to connect it cleanly and it went on to the stumps after hitting his bat.

Fakhar, who had scored his maiden fifty in previous game, struck three fours from 13 balls.

After that, Lahore kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshad Iqbal had Lynn (5) before Umaid got the key wicket of Ben dunk (9) to reduce Qalandars to 90-3 in 12.2 overs.

Dunk, who hit record 12 sixes a few days ago, smashed one four from 14 deliveries.

Arshad added to the misery of the visitors when he sent skipper Sohail back after he had hammered eight fours and two sixes in his fine 49-ball knock.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez then shouldered the responsbility as the right-hander smashed 35 not out off 22 balls to take his side to 150-5. Hafeez smacked three fours and one six in his good knock.

Umaid (2-34 in 4 overs) and Arshad (2-15 in 3 overs) did a fine job for the hosts.

Chris Jordan got 1-24 in his quota of four overs.

Sharjeel was adjudged the man of the match for his glorious batting.

On Friday (today) table-toppers Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue.

Sultans have already made it to the play-offs.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars

*Sohail Akhtar lbw b Arshad Iqbal 68

Fakhar Zaman b Umaid Asif 17

CA Lynnc Iftikhar Ahmed b Arshad Iqba l5

†BR Dunk c Usama Mir b Umaid Asif 9

Mohammad Hafeez not out 35

SR Patel c Babar Azam b Jordan 5

D Wiese not out 5

Extras (lb 3, w 3) 6

TOTAL (5 wickets, 20 Overs) 150

Did not bat: Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Faizan

Fall: 1-49 , 2-72 , 3-90 , 4-108 , 5-133

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-30-0, Imad Wasim 2-0-21-0, Umaid Asif 4-0-34-2, CJ Jordan 4-0-24-1, Usama Mir 3-0-23-0, Arshad Iqbal 3-0-15-2

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan not out 74

Babar Azam not out 69

Extras (lb 5, nb 2, w 1) 8

TOTAL (O wickets, 17.1 overs) 151

Yet to bat: AD Hales, Umaid Asif, Iftikhar Ahmed, CAK Walton †, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Amir, CJ Jordan, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-37-0, SR Patel 2-0-18-0, Dilbar Hussain 3-0-17-0, Haris Rauf 3-0-24-0, D Wiese 4-0-38-0, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-10-0, Muhammad Faizan 0.1-0-2-0

Result: Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets

Man of the match: Sharjeel Khan (KK)

Umpires: Michael Gough (England), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV Umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). Match Referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)