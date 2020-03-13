Remains of abducted person found in Manghopir

Police on Thursday recovered the decomposed body of a man, who had been kidnapped, from a house in Abdur Rehman Goth within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station.

According to police, the body was identified to be that of 54-year-old Lal Bukhsh, who was kidnapped on Tipu Sultan Road on February 24. The police case against the kidnapping was, however, registered at the Tipu Sultan police station on March 2 by the victim’s son, who accused four persons, including a couple, of their involvement in the abduction of his father.

Manghopir SHO Gul Muhammad Awan said the suspects nominated in the FIR had gone into hiding. He added that the police later visited a house owned by the victim in the Manghopir area where they found Buksh’s body buried. They also found his motorcycle at the house.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The officer said that the actual cause of death was yet to be ascertained and the police investigators were waiting for the final postmortem report.

The SHO added that initial investigations suggested that the woman nominated in the FIR might have links with the deceased person and her husband along with others first kidnapped the victim and later killed and buried him. The body was around 20 days old, the officer explained. Further investigations are under way.