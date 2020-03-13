Experts call for taking preventive steps against kidney disease, coronavirus

Health experts at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Karachi, on the eve of World Kidney Day 2020, have advised the people to take some simple and basic precautionary measures to prevent themselves from the pandemic of coronavirus and to avoid the onset and progression of kidney disease by preventing diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney stones and other conditions.

World Kidney Day was observed on Thursday to highlight the importance of kidneys to overall health and raises awareness of risk factors to reduce the frequency and impact of kidneys and its associated health problems.

Since the novel coronavirus infection outbreak has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) and novel coronavirus ‘COVID-19’ infections in Pakistan have risen to 20, SIUT experts from the infectious diseases department discussed the disease and advised the participants to take simple and effective precautionary measures which they normally took against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

The 2020 campaign focuses on preventive interventions to avoid the onset and progression of kidney disease, calling for “kidneys health for everyone everywhere, from prevention to detection and equitable access to care”.

The SIUT organised daylong public awareness program events at its Dewan Farooq Medical Centre Karachi and SIUT Chhablani Medical Centre Sukkur.

On this occasion, the SIUT experts highlighted that the sharp increase in the number of kidney disease patients is alarming as an estimated 850 million people were affected worldwide, resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually, the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide.

They disclosed that Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20,000 deaths annually. They pointed out that the leading cause of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney stone and high blood pressure, while other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some herbal medicines, genetic disorders, birth defects, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions. Unfortunately, most of the kidney function is already lost by the time the symptoms of kidney diseases appear.

Explaining cardinal measures for the prevention of kidney diseases, they advised low intake of salt and oily foods, staying hydrated, eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, regular checkups with doctors, no consumption of alcohol and tobacco, maintaining ideal weight, controlling sugar levels for diabetic patients, controlling high blood pressure in hypertensive patients and compliance with medications as directed by the physician.

The daylong activities chalked out by the SIUT included free clinical testing like blood and urine tests, measurement body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure.

Free checkups/consultations by nephrologists Dr Abdul Rauf, Dr Mehr Afroze, urologists Dr Munawar, Dr Tanzeel, paediatric nephrologists Dr Sabita Khatri, Dr Irshad Ali Bajeer, infectious diseases department’s Dr Sunil Dodani, Dr Zaheer Uddhin, diabetologits Dr Sobia, Dr Fauzia and nutritionist Naila Rasheed.

There were ongoing lectures and tutorials related to kidney diseases delivered throughout the day.