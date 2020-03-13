AVLC busts gang involved in snatching Careem, Uber taxis in Karachi

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of car snatchers in Karachi.

According to an AVLC spokesperson, the gang used to book Careem and Uber taxis and then used to snatch the vehicles along with all other valuables. The suspects arrested were named Suleman Furqan, Shahmir Furqan, Naveed Mirza and Muhammad Nauman.

The spokesperson said that on 17 February, the suspects booked a Careem taxi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and snatched it near Millennium Mall. The suspects asked taxi driver to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint as well. Then they snatched the taxi, money and mobiles phones, the official said, adding that the gang had also snatched an Uber taxi along with cash and mobile phones from near NIPA Chowrangi on February 29.

The AVLC officials also claimed to have recovered the Suzuki KIE Careem taxi snatched on February 17, saying that the Mira Uber taxi snatched on February 29 had already been recovered along with two pistols and three mobile phones.

All the four suspects have previous criminal record, said the spokesperson, adding that the suspects had been arrested by the FIA Cyber Wing in 2018 for online crimes also. Legal proceedings and efforts for more arrests are underway.