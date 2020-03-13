CBC says it will not raze inhabited buildings with record

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has announced that it will not demolish any residential building that is inhabited and has a record with the board.

Talking to The News, an official of the CBC said their survey team was locating illegal buildings in different areas of the cantonment board. Those buildings that were illegally constructed and had any relevant documents and utility connections would be destroyed stepwise, he said.

As for identification of those buildings that would be destroyed, the official pointed out that they had decided not to yet reveal their information to the media and even to the law enforcement agencies, as doing so results in pressure tactics from the builders.

“The builders temporarily occupy such buildings with fake residents, due to which we face trouble in our operations,” he said. As for providing an alternative residence, the official said the CBC would not be offering alternative space to any of the illegal occupants. In the aftermath of the Golimar buildings’ collapse, the CBC kicked off the operation against illegal buildings in its jurisdiction by carrying out demolition in Delhi Colony on Tuesday. The operation is supposed to continue till March 30. The cantonment board said it started the drive on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The first building that was knocked down in the operation was a 12-storey structure in Delhi Colony constructed on a 160-square-yard plot. The building was an apartment complex having 24 flats and four shops. The official said 80 per cent of the demolition work on that building had been completed. The CBC demolition team also faced difficulties in demolition work as roads leading to the building are very narrow.

The official added that other buildings that had been constructed on plots measuring between 40 and 80 square yards in Delhi Colony would also be razed.

The authorities have sealed the front and back roads leading to the building. The residents of the area complained that the authorities should provide them with alternative houses. “Where were the authorities when the builders were constructing and selling these illegal structures?” asked one of the residents of the building, Shahood. He added that they had purchased their apartment and had got all the documents with them.

“Our livelihood is being destroyed in our face.” Another resident said the people whose houses were demolished in Golimar are now living in worse conditions. “They are forced to live on roads,” the resident lamented.

The CBC has written to the deputy inspector general of police in South Zone, the senior superintendent of police in District South, and the station house officers of the Frere and Gizri police stations for the demolition of unauthorised constructions in P&T Colony, Delhi Colony, Punjab Colony, Bukshan Village and Lower Gizri.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has also announced that it would initiate a grand operation against illegal buildings across the city. The new SBCA director general, Naseemul Ghani, has directed officials to carry out a survey of residential buildings even those in katchi abadis in order to identify hazardous buildings in all the towns of the city.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out its anti-encroachment operation under the supervision of KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui in District Central’s Paposh Nagar.