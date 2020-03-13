close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs500/tola in the local market on Thursday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that bullion rates lowered in the local market to Rs94,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs428 to Rs81,018.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $18 to $1,639/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

More From Business