Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs500/tola in the local market on Thursday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that bullion rates lowered in the local market to Rs94,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs428 to Rs81,018.

In the international market, gold rates depreciated $18 to $1,639/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.