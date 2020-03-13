Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates decreased Rs500/tola in the local market on Thursday.
All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced that bullion rates lowered in the local market to Rs94,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs428 to Rs81,018.
In the international market, gold rates depreciated $18 to $1,639/ounce.
Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were trading Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
