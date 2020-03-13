Forex reserves rise to $18.906bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $37 million to $18.906 billion by the week ended March 6, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves were at $18.869 billion a week ago.
The official reserves of the central bank increased to $12.789 billion by the week ended March 6 from the previous week’s level of $12.757 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.115 billion as against $6.111 billion by the week ended February 28, 2020.
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $37 million to $18.906 billion by the week ended March 6, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves were at $18.869 billion a week ago.
The official reserves of the central bank increased to $12.789 billion by the week ended March 6 from the previous week’s level of $12.757 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.115 billion as against $6.111 billion by the week ended February 28, 2020.