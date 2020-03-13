Forex reserves rise to $18.906bln

close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Our Correspondent
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $37 million to $18.906 billion by the week ended March 6, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves were at $18.869 billion a week ago.

The official reserves of the central bank increased to $12.789 billion by the week ended March 6 from the previous week’s level of $12.757 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.115 billion as against $6.111 billion by the week ended February 28, 2020.

