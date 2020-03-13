Stocks, oil plunge as Trump travel ban fans recession fears

London: Stock markets tumbled across the globe and oil prices slumped Thursday after President Donald Trump banned all travel from mainland Europe to the United States for a month to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ramping up fears of worldwide recession.

With the market panic having already wiped away more than $11 trillion in global value, the head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 outbreak "is a controllable pandemic" if countries stepped up measures to tackle it.

London stocks fell by more than 10 percent, joining other European exchanges in a double-digit plunge, after ECB measures to counter the coronavirus impact fell short of some investor hopes.

The FTSE-100 was down 10.02 percent at 5,287.86 points around 1545 GMT in what was shaping up to become one of its largest daily drops in history.

Wall Street stocks were deep in the red early trade, resuming after a 15-minute suspension. About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,505.07, down more than 2,000 points or 8.7 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 8.1 percent to 2,519.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 7.9 percent to 7,323.31. Trading was suspended after losses hit seven percent on the S&P 500, a benchmark that triggers circuit breakers halting transactions to manage crises.

The Sao Paulo stock exchange suspended trading for the third time this week as shares plunged more than 11 percent. Sydney tumbled 7.4 percent to suffer its worst session since the 2008 global financial crisis. Tokyo closed down 4.4 percent, putting it in a bear market after slumping more than 20 percent from a recent high. Hong Kong shed 3.7 percent, though Shanghai was off 1.5 percent as China continues to see infection rates slow.

Manila crashed nearly 10 percent -- sparking a brief trading halt -- after it emerged Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte would undergo a precautionary test for the virus.

In the Gulf, Saudi dumped 3.0 percent in value, Dubai tumbled 8.0 percent and Qatar shed 4.5 percent.

"Taking the view that the president´s travel ban has only further heightened the likelihood of a global recession... investors fled," said Connor Campbell, market analyst at Spreadex trading group.

The carnage on stock markets spread to Europe, with losses accelerating in Paris and Frankfurt, which both fell more than 10 percent after the ECB unveiled a series of measures to shore up the eurozone economy, but it did not lower interest rates like central banks elsewhere.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde warned that the coronavirus was delivering a "major shock" to the global economy that required urgent, coordinated action from governments above all, as she unveiled fresh stimulus to keep credit flowing. The coronavirus´s spread represents "a major shock to the growth prospects of the global economy and the euro area," Lagarde said.

"Even if ultimately temporary by nature, it will have a significant impact on economic activity."

IMF said the severity of the slowdown in the global economy due to the coronavirus pandemic will depend on how long it lasts and how governments respond

"Under any scenario, the global growth in 2020 will drop below last year´s level, which was 2.9 percent," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

But how far will it fall is "difficult to predict, at this point, obviously, given the uncertainty."The coronavirus outbreak has left virtually no sector untouched, though travel and tourism have been particularly hard-hit as countries institute travel bans and quarantine requirements, with Italy in a country-wide lockdown.

The coronavirus market crash has wiped off $11.3 trillion from global valuations as of the end of Wednesday, according to Howard Silverblatt, a senior analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The number of coronavirus cases across the globe has risen to more than 126,000 with 4,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Elsewhere on Thursday, oil prices were hammered, with benchmark Brent North Sea crude losing more than seven percent, as the travel restrictions will further dampen energy demand. "We are now staring at the whole world going into a lockdown," Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said. "Oil demand can be expected to crash through the floor and all previous projections on oil consumption are now out the door."