PSX tumbles over two and a half years lows on global selloff

Stocks on Thursday took a nosedive to close at their lowest in over two and half years, tripping the market's circuit breaker after the coronavirus outbreak was termed a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe.

Stocks plumbed almost five percent, witnessing the biggest day-on-day basis decline since July 2017.

“Following the selloff in global markets, where financial markets tanked as WHO declared coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic; Pakistan stocks followed the suit,” brokerage Topline Securities said in a post market note.

“Decline in oil prices on the back of travel restriction imposed by US to and from Europe didn`t offer any support to market, as index heavy E&P sector lost further value to weigh down the index.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 4.56 percent or 1,716.56 points to close at 35,956.69 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 5.53 percent or 936.44 points to end at 15,992.37 points level.

Of 323 active scrips, 42 moved up, 271 retreated, and 10 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 230.698 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 217.634 million shares in the previous session.

KSE-100 closed below 36,000 points level after almost four months. The market witnessed biggest day on day basis decline after July 11, 2017, when it had plumbed by 2,153 points or minus 4.65 percent.

The market also saw its second halt of the week while investor’s participation continued to decline in the wake of increasing number cases of coronavirus in the country.

An analyst from Aba Ali Habib said the local bourse nosedived in line with global stocks amid US travel ban from and to Europe for a month, which fanned fears of a global recession.

Moreover, there was also uncertainty among investors regarding the upcoming monetary policy to be announced on March 17 for the next two months. During the session, the index found its support and resistance at 35,895.77 points and 37,673.25 points, respectively, the analyst said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said lump in global crude oil prices, rupee instability, 39 percent decline in auto sales in February 2020, expectations over exports slowdown, and likely cut of Rs100 billion in PSDP in FY20 played a catalytic role in the bearish close.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib said investors were also taken aback by continuous depreciation of rupee.

Rupee has been depreciated by more than three percent since the start of the week, which worried most of the investors. “Moreover, it would have an impact on the company’s indexation with the dollar movement,” Samiullah added.

Analysts said large buying by individuals in recent days also meant risk of margin calls, which perpetuated the decline forcing the market halt rule towards the close of the day as the KSE-30 breached the four percent limit.

The top gainers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs137.02, to close at Rs2,098.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs124.00 to finish at Rs1,924.00/share.

Major losers were Rafhan Maize, down Rs285.50 to close at Rs6,812.50/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs111.84 to close at Rs1,687.39/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 28.009 million shares. Its scrip lost Re0.74 to end at Rs10.20/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Power Cement, recording a turnover of 6.807 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Re0.64 to end at Rs6.06/share.