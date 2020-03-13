ECC fixes wheat support price at Rs1,400/40kg

ISLAMABAD: Government on Thursday revised up wheat support price by Rs35 to Rs1,400 per 40 kilograms to ensure parity in the commodity prices in the country and set up a monitoring body to ensure smooth procurement in the upcoming harvest season.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet took the decisions during a meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

The meeting discussed the support price for wheat in detail and decided to fix the price of wheat to ensure parity in wheat prices throughout the country.

The committee also constituted a wheat procurement monitoring group to ensure a smooth procurement of wheat by the public sector departments in the upcoming harvest season.

The monitoring group comprises Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

The group would coordinate with the provincial governments, involve the public and use technology to ensure that the process of wheat procurement by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and provincial governments in the coming harvest season is carried out in an efficient and transparent manner.

The wheat procurement monitoring group would ensure that the allied issues related to incidental charges, supply of adequate gunny bags to farmers and procurement of wheat by provinces and the private sector as per plan and targets are properly streamlined and addressed to provide a level-playing field to all the stakeholders, including the public in terms of provision of flour at the lowest possible price throughout the year.

In February, the ECC decided to fix the minimum support price of wheat crop 2019/20 at the then level of Rs1,365 /40kg. However, a meeting of wheat review committee earlier this month recommended enhancement of support price of wheat for crop 2019/20 to the level of Rs1,400 / 40 kg from Rs1,365 / 40 kg.

Earlier, the ECC was given a detailed presentation on the arrangements made for the procurement of enhanced target of 1.8 million tons and the Passco apprised the committee of its improved efficiency model in procuring increased target and mechanism to rationalise the incidental charges.

The ECC further discussed the falling prices of oil in the international market and its impact on the national economy. The meeting decided that the benefit of the reduced oil prices in the global market would be passed on the consumers in Pakistan in due course of time as per the mechanism already being followed by the government.

The ECC approved the annual report of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for the fiscal years of 2015, 2016 and 2017, and asked the CCP to give a detailed presentation to the committee in the next meeting on the overall scope of its work and what had been achieved by the commission so far with regard to its mandated role to ensure fair competition in different sectors of economy.

The committee also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs12.813 million of Inter Board Committee of Chairman in favour of ministry of federal education and professional training and another technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs3.02 million in favour of human rights division.