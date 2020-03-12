Barking mad: UK PM’s fiancee rubbishespet dog story

LONDON: British leader Boris Johnson´s fiancee on Wednesday branded reports the couple was set to rehome their pet dog “total crap”, as they prepared for the birth of their first child together.

Carrie Symonds, who in February announced their engagement and that they were expecting a baby, wrote on Twitter that those behind the shaggy dog story “should be ashamed of themselves”. “What a load of total crap!” she wrote after The Times reported that Downing Street dog could be “quietly” rehomed. “There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn. 100% bs. The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves,” Symonds added. She also secured the apparent support of former finance minister Sajid Javid´s dog Bailey, which has a Twitter account under the handle @ExNumber11Dog.