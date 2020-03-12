Allies back Putin ‘president for life’ plan

MOSCOW: Supporters celebrated and critics called for protests on Wednesday as the prospect sunk in of Russian President Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036.

Russian senators overwhelmingly approved amendments to the constitution submitted by President Vladimir Putin, including the option for him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin. The constitutional reforms were backed by 160 senators in the upper house Federation Council, with one voting against and three abstaining. They must now be approved by two-thirds of Russian regional parliaments before being put to a public vote on April 22. In a speech ahead of the Federation Council´s vote, speaker Valentina Matviyenko called the passing of the amendments “one of the most important issues in (Russia´s) modern history”.Lawmakers in the lower house State Duma voted Wednesday to give final approval to a package of constitutional amendments introduced by Putin — including a last-minute addition to “reset” his presidential terms. The vote follows months of speculation about Putin´s political future after he shocked the Russian establishment by announcing the reforms in January.

Kremlin allies lined up to praise the amendments, saying Putin was the kind of stabilising figure that Russia needs. “A president who is barred from being elected for another term cannot be a strong figure,” said Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a loyal Putin ally. Limiting his ability to run would be “a destabilising factor for both domestic and foreign policies,” he added. State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the constitutional changes would “strengthen our country” and pave the way for Russia´s future. Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko pre-empted criticism, saying that if Putin does run in 2024, “only citizens will decide whether they support the president or not”.