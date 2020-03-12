Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced. Mohammed Hamayel, 15, “died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition by the (Israeli) occupation” during clashes in Nablus in the northern West Bank, a ministry statement said. The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident. An AFP correspondent in Nablus said hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in an area south of the city following rumours that Israeli settlers would arrive and seize some land. Clashes broke out from early morning, with Israeli forces firing tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets to break up the demonstration. Some officers were wearing masks seemingly to protect themselves from the coronavirus, an AFP photographer on the scene said. Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said 17 people were wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the homes of two Palestinian men accused of involvement in a bomb attack last year that killed an Israeli teenager in the occupied West Bank. The explosion on August 23, 2019, near a spring close to the Jewish settlement of Dolev, killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother. Four men were subsequently rounded up and were later charged with planting the roadside bomb as members of the banned Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. An English-language army statement said soldiers on Thursday razed the home of Walid Hanatsheh in Ramallah and Yazan Mughamis in the nearby town of Birzeit. It said Palestinians hurled rocks and petrol bombs at troops and burned tyres in protest during the demolitions, while soldiers responded with unspecified “riot dispersal means”.