Abolish the tax

This refers to the letter, ‘Taxing property’ (March 7, 2020). There is an acute shortage of houses in the country. Property tax is a big hurdle in that. It should be abolished to attract investment.
This measure will also result in the growth of other industries related to the construction industry. The PM should have the property tax annulled.
Birjis Alam
Karachi
