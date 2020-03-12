NAB to challenge IHC decision of granting bail to two PTA officials in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to challenge the bail granted by Islamabad HighCourt in case of Amjad Mustafa Malik Vs DGNAB and others in writ petition No.769/2019 in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court judgment in a detailed verdict few days back in this case exhaustively deals with the powers of arrest of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, lays down parameters

for exercise of thisauthority and spells out safeguards against excessive and arbitrary exercise of power to detain a person. The detailed rulingwas handed downwhile accepting thebails of two officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).