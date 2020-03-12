Oil tanker overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: A speeding oil tanker that was carrying petrol from Karachi to Sheikhupura overturned on Motorway M-3 (between Abdul Hakeen and Pirmahal). Pirmahal Assistant Commissioner Ms Marhaba Nemat reached the spot and Motorway police blocked traffic between Rajana and Darkhana interchanges. More than 45,000 litre petrol leaked from the tanker.