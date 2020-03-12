Rule of law: Pakistan falls by one position in global ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan’s overall rule of law score decreased by less than 1pc in this year’s Index. At 120th place out of 128 countries and jurisdictions worldwide, Pakistan fell one position in global rank. Pakistan’s score places it at 5 out of 6 countries in the South Asia region and 25 out of 30 among lower middle income countries. The World Justice Project (WJP) on Wednesday released the WJP Rule of Law Index® 2020, an annual report based on national surveys of more than 130,000 households and 4,000 legal practitioners and experts around the world. The WJP Rule of Law Index measures rule of law performance in 128 countries and jurisdictions across eight primary factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice. The Index is the world’s leading source for original, independent data on the rule of law.

Denmark, Norway and Finland topped the WJP Rule of Law Index rankings in 2020. Venezuela, RB; Cambodia; and Democratic Republic of the Congo had the lowest overall rule of law scores the same as in 2019.

More countries declined than improved in overall rule of law performance for a third year in a row, continuing a negative slide towards weakening and stagnating the rule of law around the world. The majority of countries showing deteriorating rule of law in the 2020 Index also declined in the previous year, demonstrating a persistent downward trend. This was particularly pronounced in the Index factor measuring Constraints on Government Powers.

The declines were widespread and seen in all corners of the world. In every region, a majority of countries slipped backward or remained unchanged in their overall rule of law performance since the 2019 WJP Rule of Law Index.

Regionally, South Asia’s top performer in the Index is Nepal (61st out of 128 countries globally), followed by Sri Lanka and India. The three countries with the lowest scores in the region were Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan (122nd out of 128 countries globally).

Countries with the strongest improvement in rule of law were Ethiopia (5.6pc increase in score, driven primarily by gains in Constraints on Government Powers and Fundamental Rights) and Malaysia (5.1pc, driven primarily by gains in Constraints on Government Powers, Fundamental Rights, and Regulatory Enforcement).

The largest declines in the rule of law were seen in Cameroon (-4.4pc, driven primarily by falling scores in Order and Security and Fundamental Rights) and Iran (-4.2pc, driven primarily by falling scores in Criminal Justice). Over the last five years, countries experiencing the largest average annual percentage drop in the rule of law were Egypt (-4.6 pc); Venezuela, RB (-3.9pc); Cambodia (-3.0pc); Philippines (-2.5pc); Cameroon (-2.4pc); Hungary (-2.1pc); and Bosnia and Herzegovina (-2.1pc).

The single biggest decline by factor over the past five years was Egypt’s and Poland’s score for Constraints on Government Powers, with an average annual decline of -8.5pc and -6.8pc, respectively.

“The rule of law is not just a matter for judges or lawyers,” said William H. Neukom, WJP founder and CEO. “It is the bedrock of communities of justice, opportunity, and peace. We are all stakeholders in the rule of law and therefore we all have a role to play in upholding it. The 2020 Index underscores that we have our work cut out for us.”

Lower middle income countries and jurisdictions: Angola, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, El Salvador, Ghana, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Mauritania, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Senegal, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.