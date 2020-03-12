Belgium reports first three deaths from virus

BRUSSELS: Belgium has recorded its first three deaths from the coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe, and four staff at the European Commission have taken sick, officials said Wednesday.

The health ministry said the first fatalities were a 73-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman who had been in Brussels hospitals and and 86-year-old man from a care home in the district of Sint-Genesius-Rode, south of the capital. "Our hospitals are seeing more and more people with lower respiratory tract infections. This may indicate the beginning of a real epidemic in our country," the ministry warned.