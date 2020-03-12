close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
AFP
March 12, 2020

Ukraine to close schools, varsities over coronavirus

World

AFP
March 12, 2020

KIEV: Ukrainian authorities announced Wednesday they were closing schools and universities across the country for three weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government said in a statement it was also banning all mass events in the country with more than 200 expected participants. It also banned spectators from attending sporting events. The measures will take effect from Thursday.

Ukrainian authorities have so far announced just one confirmed case of COVID-19, but there is widespread concern in the country as many Ukrainians work in European nations affected by the virus, including Italy. Ukraine´s capital Kiev also announced similar measures, saying it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the virus.

