Another polio case reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Another child became crippled for life due to poliovirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, taking the total count of polio cases to 13 in the province and 27 in Pakistan in the year 2020.

According to officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), a 36-month old girl became the latest victim of poliovirus. It is the second polio case reported from Khesarai Union Council of Jandola Tehsil in Tank district, located on the boundary with militancy-affected South Waziristan tribal district. Stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) case were tested positive for poliomyelitis in the National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory.

As per medical history of the affected child, she had never received polio vaccine and had a travel history to Shadikhel area of Lakki Marwat district.

She belongs to a poor family, who allegedly refused essential immunisation including polio to their children. There are certain challenges to national and international health authorities in effectively countering misconceptions about polio vaccine and refusals from parents in many parts of the country and particularly in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa.

In some places, according to insiders of the polio programme, polio teams can’t manage to reach out to children and they blame parents and religious segments for refusals.