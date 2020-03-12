close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Mandviwalla, women MPs celebrate Women’s Day

National

March 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla as well as lady parliamentarians and employees of the Parliament House celebrated the Women’s Day here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

While emphasising the importance of the day, the Senate deputy chairman commended women employees of Parliament and said that this day gives him the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate their contribution towards the work of the legislature.

