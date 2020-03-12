Mandviwalla, women MPs celebrate Women’s Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla as well as lady parliamentarians and employees of the Parliament House celebrated the Women’s Day here at Parliament House on Wednesday.
While emphasising the importance of the day, the Senate deputy chairman commended women employees of Parliament and said that this day gives him the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate their contribution towards the work of the legislature.
