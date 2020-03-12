PRCS to plant 100m saplings in tribal areas

KHAR: Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Headquarters, Asif Khan Mehsud, on his maiden visit to the Bajaur district said on Wednesday that 100 million saplings would be planted in the tribal districts within three years with the help of volunteers.

In this a connection, a function was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office at Khar where PRCS chairman for the Merged Areas Headquarters, Asif Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Mehsud distributed school safety kits under School Safety Programme among 22 schools including 11 each for boys and girls of the Mohmand tribal district. He hoped the distribution of the kits would enable students and teachers to confront the natural disasters by utilizing the kits. Later, the PRCS chairman along with additional deputy commissioner, and other officials launched a plantation drive by planting saplings in peasantry in Bajaur district. He was extensively briefed by District Forest Officer over the Billion Tree Tsunami programme and plantation in Bajaur tribal district. It was informed that 100 million saplings across tribal areas would be planted in the coming three years with the support of volunteers. Over 7,000 volunteers across tribal areas will voluntarily take part in plantation drives. Meanwhile, a function was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Ghalanai where Chairman PRCS Merged Areas Headquarter, Asif Khan Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Saiful Islam, planted saplings at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.