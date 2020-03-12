54 power thieves caught

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Gepco surveillance teams caught 54 power thieves in different areas of the region last week and detection bills have been issued to the accused. Gepco Chief
Executive Mohsin Raza Khan said action against power theft would continue.
He said applications for registration of cases against the power thieves have been submitted with the relevant police stations.
