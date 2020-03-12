Arrangements finalised for Kumrat Snow & Cultural Festival

PESHAWAR: All the arrangements have been finalised for the two-day Kumrat Snow and Cultural Festival to be held in the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir district from March 14-15.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), Upper Dir, district administration and District Sports Department, the event is aimed at promoting winter tourism in the picturesque Kumrat valley and attracting tourists to the scenic spots of the province. The festival would feature jeep and horse races, snow rugby, snow wrestling, snow race, snow art, snow ball fighting, snow culture lighting, kite flying and colours competitions, skating, painting and other activities.