Punjab’s engagement with multinational cos reduced, PM told

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas Investor Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OICCI) on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the findings of foreign investors perception survey for 2019 and informed him that Punjab government’s engagement with multinational companies has significantly reduced.

The OICCI also identified five major concerns for foreign investors including devaluation of rupee, gap in GoP policies and implementation, increasing tax burden, cost of doing business and increasing policy rates. The OICI also took up issue of counterfeit cigarettes and informed the premier that it was causing Rs 35 to Rs 40 billion losses to FBR’s revenues. The Prime Minister Imran Khan, held an interactive session on Wednesday with the managing committee members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) at the Prime Minister House, where he also shared his views on the current economic situation of the country.

While talking to reporters after holding session with PM Imran Khan, the President OICCI Shazad Dada said that he informed the premier that OICCI contributed Rs 1.1 trillion into the tax kitty annually, provides employment to over a million people and are important contributors to the country's exports. They had invested $13 billion in last 7 years. The OICCI team said that the key findings of the recently released 2019 OICCI ‘Perception and Investment survey’, indicated that an overwhelming 75% of the respondents will recommend new FDI to their parent companies, which is a very positive sign for the economic outlook of the country. The findings also show that foreign investors’ view of the GOP is better than what it was in the 2017 survey, with the government now more engaged with stakeholders on policy issues, the government functionaries have better understanding and are more committed and capable to resolve investors’ issues. However only 10% of the investors are fully satisfied with GOP policies and 6% are fully satisfied on policy implementation. The survey finds that the governments of Punjab and Sindh are perceived as less investor friendly than at the time of the last survey in 2017. The prime minister was also apprised of the fact that contract enforcement is a serious issue with 68 % respondents stating that it sometimes takes over 5 years’ for resolution of commercial disputes. The OICCI members also informed the prime minister of the key challenges in attracting sizeable FDI and offered recommendations for creating a conducive and enabling environment to increase the FDI.

Dada emphasised on the need for “focused international projection to dilute negative perception of the country, as well as predictability, transparency and consistency of policy and their implementation as key factors for success’. The management committee further requested the prime minister to direct the relevant persons to immediately address major issues of tax refunds and circular debt, actively and productively engage with key stakeholders like OICCI, ensure seamless coordination between federal and provincial legislations, and make ease of doing business visible and acceptable to business community.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan appreciated the contribution of OICCI members to the economy and termed them as ambassadors of Pakistan who speak up about the positive aspects of the country and the opportunities in Pakistan at all international forums and continue to invest heavily in the country over the years. He promised full support to foreign investors in addressing their issues and also shared salient points of the government’s economic recovery strategy which he said will ensure sustainable economic growth in the medium term and set the country on a clear path for recovery and that the results of economic strategy will be visible during the next six to nine months.