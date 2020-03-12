Police arrest three suspects in murder case

SUKKUR: The police have arrested three suspects on Wednesday in a murder case, when a woman was allegedly forced to poison her four children to death, later she had also committed suicide by consuming the same poisonous substance after being threatened by her daughter’s in-laws.

SSP Thatta Dr Muhammad Imran said a murder case was registered in Jhampeer Police Station against Ramesh Kolhi, Lalo Kolhi and a woman on the complaint of Mano Kolhan, mother of the deceased Soomari Kolhi. He said the compliant nominated the accused Lalo Kolhi in the FIR, who was son-in-law of the deceased, and she did not allow him to meet her daughter.

SSP Thatta said she further maintained that the accused had forced her deceased daughter to allow to meet his wife and when the accused refused to permit him to meet her daughter, he compelled Soomari Kolhi to commit suicide. He said the complainant claimed that her daughter Soomri had given poison to 13-year-old Tekchand, six-year-old Akash, seven-year-old Mukesh and10-year-old Ashok, then she herself consumed the poison to commit suicide.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Veerji Kolhi said the victim had committed suicide after poisoning her children. He added that she also tried to throttle them, while they were alive after consuming the poisonous substance. Kolhi said the police had found a voice note of the deceased victim, in which she said that she was going to kill herself and her children after being threatened by her daughter's in-laws.