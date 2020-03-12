Over 1,000 FIRs registered in Shaheed Benazirabad

SUKKUR: A meeting of Range Welfare Committee was presided over by DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh that discussed the overall situation of crimes, and preventive measures taken against the criminals.

The meeting was informed that 1,127 FIRs were registered during January and February in three districts as compared to 1,405 in the corresponding period in 2019. It also decided granting relief in 65 cases of police officers retirement and 15 cases of marriage grant worth Rs 276,0501 was distributed. The meeting was informed that 1,422 criminals were arrested out of 2,365 nominated in the FIRs. The 100 proclaimed offenders and 514 absconders were also arrested.