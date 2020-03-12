Police darbar held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district police on Wednesday held a darbar at the police lines in Mansehra district. Addressing the event, DIG Qazi Jamilur Rehman asked the police officers and constables to perform their duties with honesty and not bow to pressure from anyone. He said that if policemen performed their duties well, they would not only be rewarded by the department but they would also earn blessing of Allah. He also directed the district police to launch a crackdown against drug peddlers and those involved in land grabbing and other social evils.