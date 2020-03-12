20 tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony

PESHAWAR: A couple of special persons was among the 20 pairs tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony arranged by the district chapter of Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Wednesday.

The function was supervised by the provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani while central chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial general secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, general secretary, Al-Khidmat Foundation Shakir Ahmad Siddique, a former president of the foundation, Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, and over 600 guests mostly the relatives and friends of the brides and grooms. Dowry worth Rs 120,000 each had been arranged for every couple.

With these 20 couples, the number of those married at such ceremonies arranged by the district Peshawar chapter of the foundation reached 430. The ceremony had been arranged on a spacious wedding hall in the provincial metropolis. A separate hall was decorated for the brides and female participants of the ceremony.