NAB to challenge IHC decision of granting bail to PTA officials

ISLAMABAD: The NAB has decided to challenge the bail granted by IHC in case of Amjad Mustafa Malik Vs DG NAB and others in writ petition No.769/2019 in Supreme Court of Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court judgment in a detailed verdict few days back in this case exhaustively deals with the powers of arrest of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, lays down parameters for exercise of this authority and spells out safeguards against excessive and arbitrary exercise of power to detain a person. The detailed ruling was handed down while accepting the bails of two officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).