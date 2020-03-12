SCBA demands steps for tackling coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) demanded of the government on Wednesday to take concrete steps to provide safety and protection to all of its citizens from epidemic coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a statement issued here, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, President Supreme Court Bar Association, in wake of the recent outspread and ongoing concerns in view of unprecedented escalation and spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, demanded the relevant authorities to set up specialised medical unit at Pak-Iran border (Taftan) for the safety, screening and scrutiny of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims present in Iran. And thereafter suspected cases may be sent to quarantine facilities or provided with relevant medical facilities until they are declared clear whereas others should be allowed to go to their homes painlessly without any hesitation.

He further reiterated that the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan also guarantees the safety and security of its citizen, as such, the government should take concrete steps to provide safety and protection to all of its citizens whatsoever from such epidemic while bearing in mind the easiness and relive of the people of country.