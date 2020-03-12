Militant killed in Bannu blast

BANNU: A militant of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in motorcycle bomb explosion in Khawajadar area in Janikhel in Bannu district on Wednesday. Sources said that Adamkhon, a militant of the banned organisation of Molvi Ishaq Group, a splinter group of the TTP, was sitting in his hujra. They said the militant came out of his hujra when he heard gunshots near his residence. No sooner did he come out, an explosive-laden motorcycle parked in front of the main gate of the hujra exploded, killing him on the spot. The Molvi Ishaq Group has blamed the Akhtar Muhammad Group for killing of Adamkhon.