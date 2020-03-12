ECB bars squad members touring Sri Lanka from handshake

BIRMINGHAM: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has instructed squad members touring Sri Lanka for Test series to avoid handshake not only with supporters but also with each other and with Sri Lankan players owing to corona virus scare.

The players have been advised to do “fist bumps” or a personal greeting instead of traditional handshake.

The ECB has also instructed players to take various precautionary measures in the light of advisories issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Health Services (NHS) in order to avoid catching infection and spread of Covid-9, commonly known as coronavirus. Players and staff members have been told to avoid any unnecessary public engagements as well as casual support interactions such as “selfies” and “autographs”.

The ECB said they were aware of fans disappointment but these precautionary measures were necessary to protect the players and in turn the integrity of the ongoing Test tour in the light of advises received from the WHO and the NHS.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this is a measure to protect the ongoing wellbeing of the England Test squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly”, said the ECB in a press statement.

The ECB has also urged the players and supporters coming to the ground to maintain good hygiene to avoid possible infection and spread of virus, like washing hands with soda and water for 20 seconds; using hand sensitiser gels if available; covering mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing; discarding the used tissues in bins and washing hands afterwards; avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth if hands are not clean; and also not making contact with people who are not well.

England will play the final warm-up match in Colombo, with a four-day fixture starting from Thursday. The first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka will begin from 19th March in Galle.