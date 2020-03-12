Stonehenge tunnel project gets go ahead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A plan to dig a two-mile (3.2km) long road tunnel beneath the Stonehenge World Heritage Site is among major road schemes which will go ahead as part of a £27 billion investment, the Chancellor has said. The A303, which currently passes the landmark, often suffers from severe congestion as it is a popular route for motorists travelling to and from the South West. The £27 billion fund will pay for work on more than 20 connections to ports and airports, more than 100 junctions and 4,000 miles of road.
