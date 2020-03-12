NA passes landmark bill to stem crimes against children

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the landmark Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill, 2020 aimed at raising alerts, response and recovery of missing and abducted children.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari moved a motion for the bill’s consideration as passed by the Senate with amendments. The bill will become an “Act of Parliament” when President Arif Alvi signs it.

The House passed the motion and considered the bill as reported by the Senate. Henceforth, all investigations involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of minor children will be required to be completed within three months. The bill will raise the required alerts and initiate the responses required for the recovery of missing, abducted, abused or kidnapped children in the entire country. It will also help to provide a speedy system for alerts, responses, recoveries, investigations, trials and rehabilitation to prevent and curb criminal activities against children.

It will also ensure “harmonisation and cohesion” in the workings of the new agencies and institutions established for the protection of children.

According to the bill, the maximum sentence handed down to perpetrators of child sexual abuse will be life imprisonment with a fine of Rs1 million while the minimum sentence will be 10 years.

It also suggested that the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (Zarra) will be established, headed by a director general to be appointed by Prime Minister in such manner and in such terms and conditions as may be prescribed the rules.

It demanded that the management staff of Zarra should be suitably equipped with skills of managing databases, conducting planning and monitoring of programs, analysing data, preparing reports and coordinating with all other officers.

The bill also suggested that Zarra shall work closely with the helpline 1099 or such other helpline operating under the mandate of the concerned Division.

In this regard, the helpline shall forward complaints relevant to the mandate of Zarra, which shall be acted upon in partnership between Zarra and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) established under the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The bill also proposed taking action against police officials who cause unnecessary delay in investigating such cases, adding that those who fail to respond to the alert within two hours may also face action.

The local police and concerned law enforcement agencies shall, on receipt of information, take immediate action and launch investigation, search, rescue and recovery operations.

Zarra shall, wherever required, coordinate the efforts of the concerned police stations and other federal and provincial agencies, authorities or departments.

Mazari thanked all the political parties for the supporting the bill. “I am pleased that all the political parties have support the bill, I am also thankful to the Human Rights committees of Senate and National Assembly for their support,” she said.