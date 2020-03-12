Pilot martyred as PAF plane crashes during rehearsal

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday, leaving the pilot martyred, during rehearsal for the annual Pakistan Day parade.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade,” said a PAF spokesperson. The spokesperson said the pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram, was martyred in the crash.

Rescue teams rushed to the crash site immediately after the incident and the area was cordoned off. Some high tension wires passing through the area were also damaged in the crash. A fire erupted in the bushes of the meadow and fire fighters could be seen putting out the fire. The reasons of the crash and losses in this incident have not yet been ascertained. “A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident,” the spokesperson added.

Following the tragedy, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Akram. The President and the Prime Minister in their separate messages prayed for the departed soul and for the fortitude of the deceased family.