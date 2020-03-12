close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Imran Farooq case: Questionnaire handed over to all accused

Agencies
March 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) has handed questionnaires to the accused in the murder case of slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Islamabad ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjumand took up the case for hearing on Wednesday, during which the 133-item questionnaire was provided to the accused. The questions are related to the accused’s arrival and departure from Sri Lanka and London.

Accused Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali appeared before the court. Investigation officer Azmat Ali too appeared before the court. Court then adjourned the hearing till March 16.

