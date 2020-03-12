Health minister Dorries becomes first UK MP with Covid-19

LONDON: There are no plans to test any ministers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for coronavirus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries became the first MP to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said ministers would not need to undergo testing as Public Health England (PHE) worked to advise those who have been in close contact with Dorries. PHE said it had assessed the risk of Dorries’ individual close contacts and only those with symptoms need to self-isolate.

For each Covid-19 case, a risk assessment is carried out and advice tailored to that group, a spokeswoman told the PA news agency. Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell said she is self-isolating on the advice of 111 following a meeting with the health minister last Thursday.

It comes as a 53-year-old British woman was reported to have died from Covid-19 in Indonesia, with the Foreign Office offering support to her family. Maskell tweeted: “NHS111 have advised that I self-isolate as a result of a meeting I had with the Government’s Mental Health Minister last Thursday who has subsequently tested positive for Coronovirus. Thankfully I am asymptomatic. It is so important that we all follow all public health advice.”

Maskell told the PA news agency that just herself, Dorries and members of the minister’s staff were present at the meeting on Thursday. She said: “I’m absolutely fine, obviously it’s frustrating because there are things I want to get on with.”

A Conservative MP also confirmed to PA that Dorries had sent a message to the Tory WhatsApp group saying that a member of her staff is ill. Dorries’ office in the Commons remains closed following advice from PHE for it to stay shut.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home. “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

She later tweeted thanks to her well-wishers, adding: “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.”

The news came after the number of cases in the UK rose to 382, and a sixth death in the UK was confirmed on Tuesday. Dorries, the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire, attended a Downing Street event on Thursday hosted by the Prime Minister to mark International Women’s Day.

But it is understood the PM had no close contact with Dorries at the event, and has no symptoms, meaning he does not need a test. A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson “wished Nadine Dorries a speedy recovery”.