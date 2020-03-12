Games for youth of merged districts begin today

PESHAWAR: Director Sports for the Merged Districts Muhammad Nawaz Khan has said the biggest-ever games in the tribal districts would kick off at the Ghallanai Sports Complex in Mohmand tribal district on March 12.

Addressing a press conference here, Muhammad Nawaz Khan said sports event had been planned on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said the government has allocated a grant of Rs 250 million for the youth of the merged tribal districts.

These are seven tribal districts, including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber and six sub-districts with 25 tehsils.

The official pointed out that the youth from the tribal districts were part of the ongoing KP U-21 Games as well.

He said all the players of winners’ teams would be provided uniform, tracksuits, shoes, travelling and daily allowances.

Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that a request has been sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate the games at the opening ceremonies at North Waziristan or South Waziristan districts. He said it was a golden opportunity for the players of tribal areas to showcase their talent.

Muhammad Nawaz Khan said that there was no dearth of talent in the tribal youths and the government was extending all-out facilities to them.

He said the provincial government had taken a good step by announcing separate games for the youth of merged districts.

The games will begin in Mohmand district and subsequently, the closing ceremonies of these games will be held in the rest of districts and sub-divisions in the first phase. The second phase will start from April 8 in which winner teams of male and female players would compete in all these games. This is the first time in the history of merged areas that such a huge number of players will participate in the sports festival.