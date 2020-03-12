close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

54 power thieves caught

Peshawar

March 12, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Gepco surveillance teams caught 54 power thieves in different areas of the region last week and detection bills have been issued to the accused. Gepco Chief

Executive Mohsin Raza Khan said action against power theft would continue.

He said applications for registration of cases against the power thieves have been submitted with the relevant police stations.

