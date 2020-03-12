Student killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: A student died while another sustained injuries in an accident. Reportedly, Owais Ahmed and Hamad Ahmed were returning home on their motorcycle after giving paper at the examination centre of the High School Dera Shams when a truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, Owais Ahmed was killed while Hamad Ahmed sustained injuries.
