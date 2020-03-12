close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

Student killed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A student died while another sustained injuries in an accident. Reportedly, Owais Ahmed and Hamad Ahmed were returning home on their motorcycle after giving paper at the examination centre of the High School Dera Shams when a truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, Owais Ahmed was killed while Hamad Ahmed sustained injuries.

