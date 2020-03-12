Usman’s wish set to come true

ISLAMABAD: Emerging boxing champion Usman Wazeer’s wish to have a fight at home is not far from becoming a reality, as the boxer referred to as the Asia Boy, would be having a title bout here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on March 21.

“Amir Khan Promotions is hosting an international event in Islamabad which will feature a total of 8 fights and the event’s biggest contest will be my title bout with an international boxer from Europe, Philippines or Thailand,” he told APP.

Usman said he had fought in Dubai, Azerbaijan and Philippines but it was his wish to fight in front of home crowd. “It is because of Amir Khan that my dream is coming true. The fight was planned to be held out of the country but Amir brought it here on my request,” he said, adding that top boxers from Afghanistan, Thailand, Malaysia and England would be featuring in the event.

The Asia Boy said he had been training here at the Amir Khan Academy for the past two months.

“I go through two training sessions everyday to prepare for the fight. In the morning session I focus on physical fitness, running and cardio while in the evening I do technical training including punching skills etc,” he said.

He said my Iranian coach Daud was working extra on me. “He has high hopes for the fight,” he said.

Speaking about his future dream, Usman said he wanted to win the WBC Youth Title for Pakistan.

“Nobody from Pakistan has ever attempted for the WBC Youth Title. But my dream is not only just to attempt the title but also to win it. I have to be in the Top 10 ranking to qualify for the title and I am working hard to be eligible for it,” he said.

Usman said there were also plans on holding a fight with an Indian boxer at the end of this year. “The fight might take place in Pakistan, India or Dubai depending on the situation,” he said.