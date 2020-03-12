Success Club win women Futsal title

BBy Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Success Club lifted the Islamabad Senior Women Futsal Championship title at the Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, on Wednesday.

Success Club beat POPO Club 2-0 in the final.

In the 5th minute of the first half, Rishail scored the opener while Azra doubled the lead ten minutes later.

ISWA Club defeated NFA Club 2-0 in the junior women final. Shiza scored the brace, netting goals in second and eighth minute.

As many as 12 Islamabad teams participated in the championship that was played in connection with Women’s Sports Day.

Pakistan Futsal Federation (women wing) President Afshan Siddique Malik was the chief guest and gave away trophies, medals and certificates. Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director Generals Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Islamabad Futsal Association President Rana Tanveer Ahmed welcomed the guests.