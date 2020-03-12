2021 Women’s WC schedule announced

WELLINGTON: A Trans-Tasman face-off at Wellington’s iconic Basin Reserve is one of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 launch in New Zealand’s capital city on Wednesday.

The Basin Reserve was confirmed to host two New Zealand White Ferns match-ups during the tournament, one of those being against T20 World Cup Champions and staunch rivals Australia on February 13.

Sports fans across all six New Zealand host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin will also get a taste of the White Ferns in action as the hosts take on the rest of the world.

To mark the World Cup’s launch, White Ferns captain and record smasher Sophie Devine was on hand at the Basin Reserve.

At the launch attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister for Sport Grant Robertson, Australian High Commissioner Patricia Forsythe and ICC CEO Manu Sawhney, the message was clear — there has been no better time to be a female athlete.

Prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZ$5.5million, and all matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience.

In 2021, New Zealand will take the opportunity to own its moment in the growth of women’s sport and deliver this fantastic global event with our unique Kiwi flavour.

Fittingly, the blockbuster opening weekend of the tournament will feature the White Ferns in the first match-up at Eden Park on Waitangi Day (February 6). Australia will then come up against reigning champions, England the next day.

With the 30-day, 31-match schedule now locked in, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson is excited to see the country get behind the event.

The tournament will bookmark the ICC’s Year of Women’s Cricket, which began on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2020, the grand finale taking place at the March 7, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 final under lights at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa have already qualified for the World Cup. The remaining four teams will be established following the completion of the ICC Women’s Championship and a subsequent qualifying tournament in Sri Lanka in July.

The eight-team round robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

Tournament fixtures by venue: Eden Park, Auckland: Feb 6: New Zealand v qualifier; Feb 7: Australia v England.

University Oval, Dunedin: Feb 7: Qualifier v qualifier; Feb 9: NZ v qualifier; Feb 13: Qualifier v England; Feb 14: Qualifier v South Africa.

Seddon Park, Hamilton: Feb 8: Qualifier v South Africa; Feb 10: England v qualifier; Feb 11: Qualifier v South Africa; Feb 20: New Zealand v South Africa; Feb 24: Qualifier v Australia; Feb 26: South Africa v Australia; March 4: Semi-final 2 (2v3).

Bay Oval, Tauranga: Feb 10: Australia v qualifier; Feb 14: Qualifier v qualifier; Feb 17: New Zealand v qualifier; Feb 21: England v qualifier; Feb 28: Qualifier v qualifier; March 3: Semi-Final 1 (1v4).

Basin Reserve, Wellington: Feb 13: New Zealand v Australia; Feb 16: Australia v qualifier; Feb 17: South Africa v England; Feb 23: South Africa v qualifier; Feb 25: New Zealand v qualifier; Feb 27: Qualifier v qualifier.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Feb 18: Qualifier v qualifier; Feb 20: Qualifier v qualifier; Feb 21: Qualifier v Australia; Feb 24: England v qualifier; Feb 28: New Zealand v England; March 7: Final.