Comsats team attends WSF

Islamabad : A delegation of Comsats has returned after attending the World Science Forum (WSF), where in depth discussions were held on the future role of the organisation, its funding mechanisms, conduct and the dissemination of scientific findings, says a press release.

The representatives of Comsats Headquarters, Qaiser Nawab and Fiaz Ahmad, briefing media on return from Budapest, Hungary said that the forum centred around the theme “Science, Ethics and Responsibility” was organized by Hungarian Academy of Sciences’ known as MTA in collaboration with WSF partner organizations, including International Science Council (ISC), Inter-Academy Partnership (IAP), European Academies Science Advisory Council (EASAC), American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). They said that more than 1100 participants including scientists and researchers, educationists, policy-makers, leaders, media and civil society representatives from over 100 countries gathered to discuss the future role, funding mechanisms, conduct and the dissemination of scientific findings.

The forum was opened by Dr. János Áder, President of Hungary and Prof. László Lovász, President of Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), at the Budapest Palace of Arts.

The four-day event covered various topics ranging from education, research, water science, food systems to leadership, democracy, Science Communication, and Science Diplomacy. The Forum featured 50 sessions during which 150 speakers discussed various issues pertinent to the themes of the event.