Mystery shrouding suicide of youth in police custody unveiled

Islamabad : The mystery shrouding the alleged suicide of a youth, Muhammad Usman, inside the room of Investigation Officer, ASI, Muhammad Saeed, at Khanna Police Station has been unveiled here when reliable sources revealed that Muhammad Usman had snatched the gun from the police official inside the police station.

In this regard, mystery has revealed that accused Muhammad Usman committed suicide with the pistol of duty officer and he was not carrying any pistol with him on his entrance inside the police station on the night of 5th March.

As per reliable sources, it has been learnt that inquiry committee has completed the inquiry into this incident and Investigation Officer has been held responsible for his inattentive behaviour as accused Muhammad Usman took advantage of the unmindful conduct of the duty officer, snatched the official pistol, put it on his chest and shot himself. He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Later, IGP Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulifqar while taking notice of the incident suspended three police officials of Khanna Police including Moharrar, Duty Officer and policeman deputed at gate. IGP had also constituted an inquiry committee headed by SP Zubair Sheikh to probe the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that accused was wanted to police in connection with abduction of a girl who was recovered by the police. In her statement, she told the police that Muhammad Usman allegedly wanted to marry her forcibly and also threatened to commit suicide after killing her if she did not give her consent for marriage.

Later, he surrendered before police dramatically the very night of his suicide and threatened the duty officer to release the girl by pointing police pistol at his chest.

Police had recovered the abducted girl from the house of accused, Muhammad Usman, few days back and the accused was on run since the very day.

Meanwhile, SHO Khanna Police Station is trying to absolve his staff from possible departmental action for negligence to duty. Till filing of this report, investigative report has not been dispatched to IGP Muhammad Amir Zulifqar.

After finding inquiry officer guilty of negligence, senior police official has been trying to hide the reality from senior high ups of police.

The sources said that had the official pistol been kept in safe custody, accused Muhammad Usman, could not have committed suicide inside the police station.