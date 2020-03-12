Mooney signs up for Hundred

LONDON: Beth Mooney, the player of the tournament at the Women’s T20 World Cup, will link up with captain Meg Lanning at Welsh Fire for the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Mooney, plus fellow Australians Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Carey and South Africa all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, as the latest internationals to sign up for the event. Mooney was a pivotal figure in Australia’s charge to a fifth T20 crown, scoring an unbeaten 78 in Sunday’s final against India in Melbourne.