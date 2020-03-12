UVAS teams excel in TT event

LAHORE: The male and female teams of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore secured first position in table tennis Expert League while the male team also got 3rd position in the Premier League from all over Punjab in the University Sports League (USL)-2020.

The Punjab Higher Education Department organised the contests at the University of Education, Lahore. In all 59 universities participated in this championship. Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated both the teams of UVAS and appreciated the hard work of the participating players and role of the staff of the Directorate of Sports.